Odisha: Inquiry into irregularities at Badapada education complex announced

MALKANGIRI: School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond on Tuesday said inquiry will be conducted into the ‘irregularities’ in construction of the modern education complex at Badapada in Swabhiman Anchal which was inaugurated by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in March this year.
After visiting the education complex, Gond said the previous BJD government misappropriated and looted crores of rupees in the name of development in tribal areas. A glaring example is the education complex, construction quality of which is substandard, he claimed.
The education complex was inaugurated hurriedly to take credit without verifying the quality of work. Plasters are peeling off from the building, there is seepage in the walls which have also developed cracks. Besides, the newly-constructed blacktop roads leading to the complex are in a bad state, said the minister.
“Crores of rupees have been misappropriated from such a big project by compromising with the quality of the work. Probe will be conducted into these irregularities. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Gond, who also holds the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare portfolio.
Sources said the minister also held discussion with the department officials and reportedly suggested changes in the complex infrastructure.
Spread over seven acre of land, Badapada education complex was constructed at a cost of around `19 crore. Over 1,000 students from Classes I to XII will be imparted education in the complex which boasts of state-of-the-art facilities. Former CM Naveen had inaugurated it via video conferencing on March 14 this year.
Later in the day, Gond visited Gurupriya bridge where he was greeted by locals. He heard grievances of the people at the Chitrakonda block office.
The minister informed that 13 schools in Malkangiri district have been included under PM-SHRI scheme. Besides, the government has decided to make one primary school in each panchayat a model school.