Odisha: Inquiry into irregularities at Badapada education complex announced

MALKANGIRI: School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond on Tuesday said inquiry will be conducted into the ‘irregularities’ in construction of the modern education complex at Badapada in Swabhiman Anchal which was inaugurated by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in March this year.

After visiting the education complex, Gond said the previous BJD government misappropriated and looted crores of rupees in the name of development in tribal areas. A glaring example is the education complex, construction quality of which is substandard, he claimed.

The education complex was inaugurated hurriedly to take credit without verifying the quality of work. Plasters are peeling off from the building, there is seepage in the walls which have also developed cracks. Besides, the newly-constructed blacktop roads leading to the complex are in a bad state, said the minister.

“Crores of rupees have been misappropriated from such a big project by compromising with the quality of the work. Probe will be conducted into these irregularities. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Gond, who also holds the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare portfolio.