Puri prepares for month-long Kartik Brat Festival for elderly devotees

PURI: The Puri administration is gearing up to host hundreds of elderly Habisyalis during the month-long Kartik Brat which is scheduled to kick off from October 18.

Over 3,650 devotees have registered online to observe the month-long rituals at government expenses. During the period, the administration takes care of their boarding. The elderlies are served Mahaprasad once a day, provided food, transport from Habisyali centres to the temple for darshan of Lord Jagannath and His holy siblings, priests to recite Kartik Mahatmya discourse apart from provision of warm clothes and mosquito nets with suitable beds.

Four permanent accommodations called ‘Brundabatri Nibas’ are being refurbished to house the devotees. The state government has released Rs 2.57 crore for the annual project. All four centres will have reception counters, police aid posts, fire extinguishing units and first-aid facilities.

Additional district magistrate Nilamadhab Bhoi chaired the final preparation meeting which was attended by Jeetendra Kumar Sahu, administrator (rituals) of Shree Jagannath temple, chief district medical officer Dr Rupabhanu Mishra, sub-collector Gopinath Kuanr, additional superintendent of police Susil Kumar Mishra