Injured elephant calf taken to Nandankanan

ROURKELA: A special team of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) on Wednesday accompanied an elephant calf, which along with its mother was injured after being hit by a goods train near Bondamunda, to Nandankanan zoo hospital in Bhubaneswar
RFD sources said after the mishap on Monday night, the injured male elephant calf with its injured mother were holed up at a plantation area near the accident spot. The calf was unable to move owing to injuries. On the day, the calf was tranquilised by the team and separated from its mother.
Rourkela DFO Jaswant Sethi said after preliminary treatment the calf was sent to Nandankanan zoo hospital for further care under the guidance of a special team led by ACF SR Gochhayat and comprising personnel of rapid response team and mobile veterinary unit. He said the calf appeared to have received critical injuries on its hind right leg and bruises were also noticed on its stomach.
The calf’s mother seems to have suffered a minor injury on its neck. The mother is under surveillance and if needed would also be taken to Nandankanan. He said the rest of the elephants injured in the mishap have moved to North Chirubera forest of Bisra range. The herd might return to the accident spot. Efforts are underway to keep the herd confined to the forest and the South Eastern Railway (SER) too has been put on alert.
On Monday, at around 9.30 pm, the herd of 23 elephants was being led towards the nearby forest by RFD authorities and villagers. When the herd was crossing the railway tracks, a goods train after receiving a caution order halted on the Up track. But another goods train running on the Down line hit the herd between A and D cabin areas of SER under Panposh forest range. A calf was killed in the mishap.
Eyewitnesses said after the mishap the other elephants assembled at the site and made loud noises as if they were mourning the death of their youngest member.
Meanwhile, loco pilot Manoj Kumar and assistant loco pilot Kabiraj Mahato of the goods train involved in the mishap were on Tuesday arrested under section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act and subsequently released on bail under section 35 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The DFO claimed 45 minutes before the mishap the forest control room had issued caution order to the SER control room, adding further investigation is underway as to how one train stopped and the other did not.