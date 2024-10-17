Injured elephant calf taken to Nandankanan

ROURKELA: A special team of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) on Wednesday accompanied an elephant calf, which along with its mother was injured after being hit by a goods train near Bondamunda, to Nandankanan zoo hospital in Bhubaneswar

RFD sources said after the mishap on Monday night, the injured male elephant calf with its injured mother were holed up at a plantation area near the accident spot. The calf was unable to move owing to injuries. On the day, the calf was tranquilised by the team and separated from its mother.

Rourkela DFO Jaswant Sethi said after preliminary treatment the calf was sent to Nandankanan zoo hospital for further care under the guidance of a special team led by ACF SR Gochhayat and comprising personnel of rapid response team and mobile veterinary unit. He said the calf appeared to have received critical injuries on its hind right leg and bruises were also noticed on its stomach.

The calf’s mother seems to have suffered a minor injury on its neck. The mother is under surveillance and if needed would also be taken to Nandankanan. He said the rest of the elephants injured in the mishap have moved to North Chirubera forest of Bisra range. The herd might return to the accident spot. Efforts are underway to keep the herd confined to the forest and the South Eastern Railway (SER) too has been put on alert.