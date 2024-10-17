Man dies of snakebite, hospital staff blamed for delayed treatment

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 51-year-old snakebite victim's death has sparked controversy after his family alleged gross negligence by the doctors and staff at the Erasama Community Health Centre (CHC) in providing timely treatment.
The deceased, Sashibhusan Chayni, was a resident of Narua in Tirtol tehsil and the owner of a medicine shop. The incident occurred on Sunday when a poisonous snake, hiding behind a medicine rack at Chayni’s shop, bit him.
He was rushed to the Erasama CHC for treatment. However, his family alleged that the doctor present in the emergency ward responded approximately 30 to 40 minutes after Chayni was admitted.
“Chayni’s blood samples were collected 30 minutes later, and the administration of injections and medicines was further delayed due to the absence of a staff nurse,” the family members claimed.
They also stated that hospital staff did not respond when they requested an ambulance to take him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. “As Chayni’s condition worsened, we were forced to transport him to SCB MCH in our car. However, he succumbed on Monday morning,” said Chayni’s wife, Aparajita.
She alleged that Chayni's death was due to the delays caused by the doctors and staff at Erasama CHC in providing life-saving treatment. “The absence of a staff nurse and the delayed response to such an emergency were significant factors contributing to his death,” she stated, adding that she lodged an FIR against the hospital staff on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the in-charge medical officer of Erasama CHC, Dillip Kumar Sagar, said that blood test results revealed no traces of snake venom in Chayni’s blood. “However, when our staff went to administer the vaccine after 30 minutes as a precautionary measure, the patient was no longer in the hospital, which is why we couldn’t provide any treatment,” he explained.
Inspector in-charge of Erasama police station, Niranjan Das, stated that a case has been registered based on the complaint. “The complaint does not specify the names of the individuals involved. We are awaiting the postmortem report and have sought expert opinions to aid in our investigation,” he added.