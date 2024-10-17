Man dies of snakebite, hospital staff blamed for delayed treatment

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 51-year-old snakebite victim's death has sparked controversy after his family alleged gross negligence by the doctors and staff at the Erasama Community Health Centre (CHC) in providing timely treatment.

The deceased, Sashibhusan Chayni, was a resident of Narua in Tirtol tehsil and the owner of a medicine shop. The incident occurred on Sunday when a poisonous snake, hiding behind a medicine rack at Chayni’s shop, bit him.

He was rushed to the Erasama CHC for treatment. However, his family alleged that the doctor present in the emergency ward responded approximately 30 to 40 minutes after Chayni was admitted.

“Chayni’s blood samples were collected 30 minutes later, and the administration of injections and medicines was further delayed due to the absence of a staff nurse,” the family members claimed.

They also stated that hospital staff did not respond when they requested an ambulance to take him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. “As Chayni’s condition worsened, we were forced to transport him to SCB MCH in our car. However, he succumbed on Monday morning,” said Chayni’s wife, Aparajita.