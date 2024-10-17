Odisha horror: Woman held for murder of five-year-old stepson

ROURKELA: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on charges of brutally killing her minor stepson by gagging and tying him before throwing him into an open well.

The accused was identified as Nauri Gudia. The incident had occurred on October 11 at Jalda C Block area within RN Pali police limits.

RN Pali IIC Rajendra Swain said the victim, a five-year-old minor boy, had been living with his father and stepmother at a rented house in Jalda. “Though Nauri has a child of her own, her husband was fond of the victim owing to which she was nursing a grudge against him. On October 11, she gagged and tied the child before dumping him in an open well,” he added.

However, in a bid to mislead police, Nauri filed a missing complaint the next day and two days later police recovered the boy’s body from the well. “In the course of investigation, it came to the fore that he was killed by Nauri. Subsequently, she was arrested and produced in court on charges of murder,” the IIC said.