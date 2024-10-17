Odisha tops capital outlay-GSDP ratio, but reforms should continue: CEFT

BHUBANESWAR : As Odisha aspires to transition from a low middle-income economy to a developed state by 2047, a study reveals that it has the highest capital outlay to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio among all major states.

The state has one of the highest per capita capital outlays and share of capital outlays in the country. The average capital outlay to GSDP ratio that stood at 4.4 per cent during last decade is much higher than 18 major states, which have an average of 3.1 per cent.

Odisha’s average of capital outlay stood at 2.8 from 2001-02 to 2022-23 as against 2.2 per cent for the average of 18 major states. It reached up to 5.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent of GSDP in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

The study by the Centre of Excellence in Fiscal Policy and Taxation (CEFT) at XIM University found the coastal state has undertaken huge capital outlay for the creation of assets, which will ultimately lead to a high trajectory of growth.

Capital outlay on development purposes accounts for around 95 per cent and covers social and economic services. The remaining was for non-developmental purposes. While the majority 68.7 per cent share of total outlay was allocated towards economic services in 2023-24, social services accounted for 26.3 per cent.

“On an average, economic services have grown at 23.8 per cent annually between 2014-15 and 2023-24, while social services grew at 24.7 per cent. Education and health together account for 37 per cent of total social services capital outlay. However, economic services drove the pace of capital outlay with the provisioning of more than a third for roads and bridges,” the study said.