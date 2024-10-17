Utkal Alumina launches project URMI in two districts

BHUBANESWAR : Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), an Aditya Birla Group company, has recently launched project URMI to provide better healthcare in Kashipur block of Rayagada and Thuamul Rampur of Kalahandi district.

More than 5,000 people across 40 villages in the two districts will be covered under the project in next three years. As part of the project, baseline, mid-line and end-line studies will be conducted to evaluate the current health status of the target groups.

Unit head of Utkal Alumina Rabi Mishra said customised healthcare, hygiene and life skills will be extended to targeted beneficiaries with a special focus on adolescent girls, mothers and pregnant women.

“We have set a target to achieve 100 per cent institutional deliveries, complete immunisation coverage, and universal menstrual hygiene practices through capacity-building of ASHA, anganwadi workers and health staff under the project,” he said.

In the last six months, 40 adolescent clubs have been set up fostering community engagement and support. So far, 902 adolescent girls and 582 infants have been brought under its fold. The project has facilitated 247 institutional deliveries.