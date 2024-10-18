Is an October cyclone brewing over Bay of Bengal?

BHUBANESWAR: It’s the cyclone season and forecast of a fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal around October 22 has fuelled speculations of a significantly stronger weather system - a cyclonic storm - for the east coast with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) closely monitoring the conditions.

As per the IMD, a low-pressure area may form over central Bay of Bengal around October 22. Its movement is predicted to be northwestward with gradual intensification.

However, there is no unanimity among models over the peak intensification of the system. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and Global Forecast System (GFS) indicate the low pressure may turn into a depression.

The National Centre for Environmental Prediction (NCEP), however, points to a severe cyclonic storm. All models though are unanimous that the system’s movement will be towards Odisha coast.

The NCMRWF Unified model (NCUM) does not indicate any cyclogenesis during the next 10 days. The Joint Typhoon Centre’s global hazards projections points at a tropical cyclone probability from 20 pc to 40 pc.

Weather experts said though it is too early to predict the system’s path and intensification, Odisha may face its brunt if it intensifies and continues its northwest track.