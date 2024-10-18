NHRC asks Delhi govt to submit report on rape of Odisha woman

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Delhi government seeking a detailed report in connection with the alleged rape of a woman from Odisha in the national capital last week.

Taking cognisance of the matter from media reports and a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel has asked the chief secretary and police commissioner of Delhi to submit the report within two weeks.

They have been directed to mention the present health status of the victim, police investigation and the steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to her.

“The incident is indeed horrific. Even after many incidents of sexual assault on women in Delhi and nearby areas, the authorities seem to have not learnt any lessons. Such incidents indicate that the women and other vulnerable sections of the society are not safe and they can be easily targeted by the anti-social elements at their free will,” the order stated.

On October 10, a 34-year-old woman from the state was allegedly raped and dumped in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi. The woman had left her home in 2023 and was living with another woman in Katwaria Sarai area of Delhi. She was living on the streets of Delhi following some disputes with the woman in August.

“The incident indicates that probably the victim was not able to get any relief from the authorities of the Delhi government to ensure a safe shelter for her after leaving the place where she was residing with another woman which is a matter of concern,” the commission observed.

Seeking reports on the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents violating the right to dignity of the women do not recur in future, the NHRC has warned personal appearance of the authority concerned, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time.