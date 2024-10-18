Odisha: Complaint against Kansa in Bargarh’s Dhanuyatra for seeking bribe from deceased’s family

BARGARH: Hrusikesh Bhoi, widely recognised for his iconic role of Kansa in Bargarh’s Dhanuyatra, has landed amid yet another controversy.

Hrusikesh, employed as a government hearse driver, has been accused of demanding money from a family for transporting the body of a deceased. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, when Hrusikesh brought a body from Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) to Bahala village in Gaisilet block. As per a complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Purna Chandra Sahu, Hrusikesh sought Rs 3,000 from him after delivering the body at the village.

The family initially resisted but eventually gave up and paid the sum. However, the next day, the family wrote a letter to CDMO, Bargarh, on the incident and demanded action against Hrusikesh.

In his defence, Hrusikesh said, “One of his family members recognised me and put the money in my shirt pocket. I could not say anything at that time as everyone was sobbing around the deceased and returned. I did not even count the money. Next day, I went back and returned the money.” Bargarh CDMO, Nirupama Sarangi said, “We have received the complaint and issued a show cause notice to Hrusikesh.

The district collector is also aware of the incident and we have sought approval to form an inquiry committee. A team will be formed comprising a representative of the administration to investigate the matter. The service is provided free of cost, especially for the poor. If the facts stated are true then no excuses will be accepted and we will take action against him.”

Sahu said, “My father died at Bargarh district headquarters hospital in Khedapali. As the body was brought home, the driver of the hearse demanded Rs 3,000. The driver also stopped the vehicle once on the middle of the road asking for money. As the entire family was in a state of grief due to my father’s demise, my brother-in-law gave the money without any argument. But we have sent a letter to CDMO, Bargarh in this regard and requested her to ensure other people do not face any such exploitation.”