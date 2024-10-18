Odisha: Omfed ghee turns price of Khaja hike

BHUBANESWAR: Price of khaja, the favourite sweet of Lord Jagannath and his devotees, has doubled in the last one week as the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has mandated use of pure ghee supplied by Omfed in making of the prasad.

A piece of khaja which was earlier selling at Rs 10, is now being sold at Rs 20-Rs 22. The price of Srimandir Mahaprasad is also set to go up substantially in the coming days.

After the Tirupati laddu controversy, chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Padhee wrote to Omfed last week to supply pure ghee to Srimandir for preparation of all kinds of ‘bhoga’ and lighting of lamps in the shrine. Omfed has already started the supply at subsidised rates but its cost is still substantially higher than the ghee used earlier. Currently, it is providing two tonne to Srimandir every day and if required, the state-run milk federation plans to increase the supply to three tonne a day.

President of Suara Mahasuara Nijog Padmanava Mahasuara said, “Earlier, substandard and cheap ghee was used to make khaja by almost all the sweetmakers outside the temple and cooks inside the shrine. However, with SJTA mandating use of only Omfed ghee, the price of Sukhila Bhoga, particularly khaja, has increased. Khaja is layered and fried in ghee while other Sukhila Bhoga do not use much ghee.”