Odisha taxi driver robs Bengaluru couple, held

JAJPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a taxi driver for allegedly looting jewellery and cash from a couple from Bengaluru while they were on their way to Joda in Keonjhar district.

The accused was identified as Prakash Chandra Barala, a resident of Kalapathar area in Khurda district. The victims, Tushar Priyadarshi and his wife from Bengaluru had come to Bhubaneswar for some work and hired the taxi on Wednesday to go to Joda.

As per sources, when the taxi reached Panikoili on NH-16 in the night, Tushar asked Prakash to halt the vehicle near a hotel so that they could have dinner. After having dinner, Prakash returned to the vehicle, while the couple came 10 minutes later before setting out for their destination.

However, on the way when they checked their belongings in the taxi, the couple found their gold chain, three pairs of earrings, a diamond ring and cash of Rs 2,000 missing from the bag. When Tushar asked the driver about the missing valuables, the latter pleaded ignorance.

Then Tushar asked the driver to return to the hotel where they had dinner. On reaching there, he narrated his ordeal to the hotel owner after which the latter checked the CCTV footage. Seeing this, the driver dumped the luggage of the couple before the hotel and sped away with the vehicle towards Chandikhole.

Meanwhile, the hotel owner informed the matter to local police and subsequently their Chandikhole counterpart was alerted. Chandikhole police intercepted the car, detained Prakash and handed him over to Panikoili police in the night.

Basing on the complaint filed by Tushar, Panikoili police arrested Prakash and recovered all stolen articles from his possession. “We have arrested the driver and seized the taxi. The accused confessed to his crime during interrogation,” said Panikoili IIC Ranjan Kumar Pradhan.