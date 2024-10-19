Man arrested for murder

MALKANGIRI: Police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man for the murder of one Milan Majumder of MV-8 village.

The accused is Bidhan Mandal of MV-22 within Malkangiri Sadar police limits. Police said Bidhan hatched a plan to eliminate Milan after the latter made some inappropriate comments on his wife. He called Milan for drinks and killed him after a heated exchange of words.

Then he concealed the weapon and fled with Milan’s motorcycle and gold ornaments. Bidhan threw his own and Milan’s mobile phone in a river to destroy evidence, said SDPO Sachin Patel.

A case was registered basing on a complaint filed by Milan’s wife Sabitri. Patel said Bidhan and Milan were friends. During a drinking session around a fortnight back, Milan had made inappropriate comments on Bidhan’s wife. This led to dispute which turned violent and resulted in Milan’s murder.