Trespasser held in STR, poaching articles seized

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) officials have seized illegal firearm and other poaching materials from the possession of a person who was trying to trespass into the protected area on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bhagirathi Marndi of Dumasahi village under Bangiriposi range.

Deputy director of STR south division Samrat Gowda said, he was arrested based on the footage captured by the cameras installed in the STR, showing him carrying a country made gun along with other poaching materials. A raid was conducted at his home where police seized a country made gun, a cleaning rod, bows and arrows and a torch.

A case was registered against him under Wildlife Protection Act-1972 and Arms Act-1859.

Marndi was arrested and produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Besides engagement of manpower for the protection and management of STR, installation of high resolution of CCTV cameras and satellite Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras have played an important role in trapping the movement of animals, forest staff and poachers.