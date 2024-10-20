Cyclone likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 23, IMD warns

BHUBANESWAR: The first tropical storm of the post-monsoon season is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal by 23 October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
An upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea had moved to the northern Andaman Sea on Sunday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours.
IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, “The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the morning of 22 October, and further into a cyclonic storm the following day over the east-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, by the morning of 24 October.”
He added that the storm may intensify into a severe cyclone, with wind speeds reaching up to 120 km/h. Regarding the potential landfall, Dr Mohapatra said that more details would become clear after the low-pressure area forms and strengthens into a depression.
Odisha is expected to experience rain and gusty winds between 23 and 25 October. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy showers (70 mm to 110 mm) at isolated locations in Odisha on 23 October.
On 24 and 25 October, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few locations, with extremely heavy rainfall (up to 210 mm) expected in some areas. The national weather agency also warned of squally winds, with speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h, along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts starting from the evening of 23 October.
From the night of 24 October into the next morning, the region is likely to experience gale-force winds of 100-110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h. Sea conditions will remain rough along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from 23 to 25 October. Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by 21 October.
Meanwhile, the Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said that they are closely monitoring the developing system. Odisha, which is prone to natural calamities, has a long history of being struck by cyclones originating in the Bay of Bengal.
The 1999 super cyclone, which hit the state on 29 October, left a devastating impact still fresh in memory. More recently, cyclones like Phailin (2013), Hudhud (2014), and Titli (2018) occurred in October, while Fani, a cyclone in May 2019, severely affected Puri and Bhubaneswar.