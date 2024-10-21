Concern over rise in human deaths in Rourkela forest division of Odisha

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Forest Division has overtaken Bonai in terms of man-animal conflict casualties. The division has reported three human deaths in the last four days and nine in seven months.

In the latest such incident, a youth was killed and another injured after being attacked by elephants on Sunday in Kandarkela gram panchayat of Nuagaon block within the Birmitrapur forest range. Rourkela DFO Jaswant Sethi said the victim, Pradip Bilung along with a friend was returning to his native Baunsjor village from an orchestra programme at Hathibari when at around 2.30 am they were attacked by a few elephants.

The youths were not carrying a torch and could not locate the elephants. While Pradip was killed, his friend is undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital. Sethi said the Forest department had alerted the villagers of the presence of a herd of nine elephants near Benta forest.

Similarly, on Friday night, Ajit Bara (42) was killed by an elephant in Birkera panchayat of Lathikata block under the Kuanrmunda range while he had reportedly gone to check on his standing crops. On Wednesday night, one Sunil Bage (45) was attacked and killed by an elephant at Kharijor village in Lukumbera panchayat of Nuagaon block under the Birmitrapur forest range. Bage too had reportedly gone to check on his standing crops when the incident occurred.

The DFO claimed over 80 elephants are present in different forest ranges of the division and herds emerging from forests in search of food often attack human beings. The division has recorded at least nine human casualties since April this year. While the Birmitrapur and Kuanrmunda forest ranges account for three deaths each, Panposh, Banki and Bisra ranges have reported one casualty each.