Odisha: BJD meet to discuss growing factionalism

BHUBANESWAR: Amid intensifying dissension and disunity within the BJD in the recent days, the party leadership has convened a high-level meeting to find out ways to contain the internal strife.

Sources in BJD said the meeting will be held at Sankha Bhawan on Monday and is likely to be addressed by party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik. Naveen has been regularly meeting leaders of different districts and emphasising the need for maintaining unity in the party. However, several leaders have openly raised questions over how the party is being run.

Several senior leaders including former minister Amar Prasad Satpathy, former Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patasani and ex-MLA Prakash Behera have raised questions about the BJD president’s silence on the issue. Some of them have taken exception to juniors replying to questions raised by veteran party leaders.

Sources said senior leaders are avoiding to defend the party when Patasani, Satpathy and others are targeting the BJD president. Besides the organisational issues, the meeting is likely to discuss Naveen’s tour to districts which will start soon. The BJD chief will visit all the districts to meet local leaders and workers to galvanise the party apparatus after the debacle in the 2024 elections.