Odisha CM Mohan Charan distributes Kartik Brata items to habisyalis in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday distributed Kartika Brata materials to around 3,000 habisyali women who have come from different districts of the state to Puri for the month-long ritual.

The materials included sarees, chadars (blankets), uttariya (shawl), Rai Damodar Brata books and dry Mahaprasad. The chief minister also took blessings from the habisyalis.

While distributing the materials, Majhi said, “I feel like I am giving these to my own mother. I have instructed the district administration to ensure that you have a comfortable and enjoyable stay. May you all stay well and happy. Pray to Lord Jagannath for the prosperity and development of your family and the state.”

After receiving complaints about difficulties faced by habisyalis from outside Odisha, the chief minister said he has directed the Puri administration, Srimandir authorities and officers concerned to resolve the issues.

He said there is a constant need to bring reforms and improvements in view of the increasing number of devotees to the temple town every year. Apart from Rath Yatra, the highest number of devotees visit the Shree Jagannath temple during the month of Kartika, especially on Kartika Purnima. He emphasised on the need for streamlined darshan facilities for devotees, which the government will prioritise. The temple administration is also working towards this goal.

Majhi further said for the convenience of habisyalis, a separate Bhavan named Brundabati Nivas has been constructed. This apart, habisyalis are also being accommodated at three other centres - Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bagala Dharmashala and Mochi Sahi Kalyan Mandap this year.

Lok Sabha member from Puri Sambit Patra, local MLA Sunil Mohanty, Satyabadi MLA Om Prakash Mishra, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak and district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain were present.