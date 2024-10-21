Tea seller’s son cracks Odisha Civil Services exam

BARBIL: Where there is a will, there is a way. This has been proved true by Ritesh Kumar Panda who secured rank 60 in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2022, results of which were announced in Saturday.

Son of a tea stall owner in Bolani town of Keonjhar district, Ritesh completed his Plus II from Fakir Mohan autonomous college in Balasore and then pursued Plus III from Ravenshaw university. In the year 2016, he bagged the top position in MSc Geology from Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata. He then secured the SN Bose scholarship and pursued his PhD in Geology from Pittsburg University in the US.

Speaking on his journey, Ritesh said he began preparation for the civil services in 2020. “After returning to India, I taught at a coaching centre in Kolkata and simultaneously prepared for the OCS and UPSC examinations. This was my third attempt at the OCS exam and I relied solely on self-study to crack it,” he said.