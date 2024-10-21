Two killed by elephants in 24 hours in Odisha

DHENKANAL: At least two persons were killed by elephants in Dhenkanal and Angul districts on Sunday.

A farmer, Ramesh Khamari (49) of Thenga village in Hindol forest range of Dhenkanal was killed by an elephant when he was on his way to a nearby forest to attend the call of nature. The elephant also attacked another villager Amar Behera who was injured and rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Sources said a herd of six elephants is roaming in the forest near Thenga for some time.

Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kar said an ex-gratia of Rs 60,000 has been paid to Khamari’s family and the rest of the compensation will be given after completion of formalities.

Similarly, a 63-year-old man of Manikjodi village in Angul Sadar range was killed by an elephant when he had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms. Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said Batkrishna Naik died on the spot and compensation will be paid to his family as per norms.