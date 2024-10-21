Odisha

Two killed by elephants in 24 hours in Odisha

Sources said a herd of six elephants is roaming in the forest near Thenga for some time.
Image of wild elephant used for representational purposes
Image of wild elephant used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

DHENKANAL: At least two persons were killed by elephants in Dhenkanal and Angul districts on Sunday.

A farmer, Ramesh Khamari (49) of Thenga village in Hindol forest range of Dhenkanal was killed by an elephant when he was on his way to a nearby forest to attend the call of nature. The elephant also attacked another villager Amar Behera who was injured and rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Sources said a herd of six elephants is roaming in the forest near Thenga for some time.

Dhenkanal DFO Sumit Kar said an ex-gratia of Rs 60,000 has been paid to Khamari’s family and the rest of the compensation will be given after completion of formalities.

Similarly, a 63-year-old man of Manikjodi village in Angul Sadar range was killed by an elephant when he had gone to a nearby forest to collect mushrooms. Angul DFO Nitish Kumar said Batkrishna Naik died on the spot and compensation will be paid to his family as per norms.

death
Elephant attack

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com