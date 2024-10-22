Cyclone Dana: Deputy CM puts discoms on alert, directs quick restoration of power supply

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Monday directed Tata Power-managed three power distribution companies to deploy adequate emergency response teams for quick restoration of power to vital installations like drinking water supply projects, hospitals and government offices.

Chairing a review meeting on cyclone preparedness of Energy department and power distribution companies in the wake of the cyclone alert, Singh Deo directed officials to deploy additional manpower and materials like pole, conductor and low transmission aerial bunch cables (ABCs) at vulnerable points for restoration of electricity in the eventuality of damage to the power infrastructure by Cyclone Dana.

Singh Deo told mediapersons that the first priority was restoration of power supply to all affected drinking water supply projects and hospitals. Then making the communication networks functional without which relief and restoration operations would be impossible.

As the coastal districts are likely to be affected, the emergency response teams will be deployed based on information from IMD about the nature and course of the cyclonic storm. “I was told that additional manpower and vehicles are mapped and will be made available as and when necessary. Mobile distribution sub-stations are kept ready and circle and division-wise stores have been created with emergency materials like pole, conductor and LT cables,” the deputy CM said.

At section-level, separate agencies for tree cutting will be deployed. ASKA lights have been provided at vulnerable locations. Division-wise emergency control rooms will be activated based on alerts received from IMD. Asserting that Odisha government has the best disaster management capabilities, Singh Deo said, “We will keep informing the people about the steps taken by the government.”

In an advisory, TPSODL CEO Amit Garg urged consumers to avoid touching any wire and electrical installation during lightning. He requested consumers to report any electricity-related emergencies through toll-free helpline numbers 1912 or 1800-345-6797. Earlier in the day, Singh Deo, also the Agriculture minister, presided over a preparatory meeting and said farmers have been issued advisory about the steps to be taken after the cyclone to save their kharif crops.