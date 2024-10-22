Fishermen return from sea, districts on alert ahead of impending Cyclone Dana

KENDRAPARA/JAGATSINGHPUR: A large numbers of fishermen of Kendrapara district and its nearby areas have already anchored their vessels at fishing harbours and jetties over a possible cyclone.
“On Sunday, we advised all fishermen to return to the coast. Several boats have already returned from sea. Only those vessels that ventured into the sea a few days ago are yet to return. We are warning fishermen against venturing into the sea,” said additional deputy director of fisheries Tushar Mohapatra. He said the Fisheries department will take action against fishermen who venture into the sea by ignoring adverse weather warnings. However, the possible cyclone and the ban on venturing into the sea has not gone down well with the fishermen.
“Incessant rains and strong winds due to several low pressure from July to September forced a large number of marine fishermen to halt fishing activities in the sea for around four weeks. Now the cyclone is compelling us not to venture into the sea,” said Narayan Haldar, president of Odisha Masyajibi Forum.
Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to expedite evacuation of people residing in coastal pockets soon. ‘Zero loss of life’ is the mission of the administration. “All cyclone shelters are now ready with all facilities and amenities. Stress was laid on ways to ensure immediate restoration of the emergency services like energy, drinking water and mobile network,” said Kendrapara ADM Nilu Mohapatra, adding order has been issued to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to all hospitals. The departments concerned have been directed to keep a close vigil on black marketing of basic amenities.
In Jagatsinghpur, the possible cyclone is expected to cause heavy rainfall and stormy winds. Following the alert regarding the cyclonic storm over the next two days, the district administration has initiated public announcements via loudspeakers in different areas of Paradip municipality. Additionally, the administration has advised complete suspension of fishing activities from Monday till October 26.
Collector J Sonal said the administration has restricted fishermen from venturing out into the sea for fishing. The collector held a meeting with the BDOs of eight blocks and the executive officers of Paradip and Jagatsinghpur municipalities, as well as other officials. “We have marked four blocks-Naugaon, Balikuda, Kujang, and Erasama-which are close to the sea, as areas of priority. Officials have been directed to evacuate residents residing in low-lying areas if required. We have 45 cyclone shelters and 30 additional shelters available, and the administration has decided to relocate affected people to the shelters,” he said.
The administration has requested two extra units of ODRAF and NDRAF to aid in rescue. Sonal instructed BDOs and tehsildars to prepare action plans for their respective blocks in collaboration with other officials. The BDOs and tehsildars have been asked to identify pregnant women, children and differently-abled people and ensure their relocation to safer places.
Additionally, essential supplies such as rice, kerosene, polythene sheets, power boats, woodcutters, medicine, anti-venom, and drinking water have been stocked at block headquarters for use during post-cyclone rescue and restoration operations. Meanwhile, prices of essential commodities have begun to soar in all localities, particularly the prices of potatoes, onions, flattened rice, biscuits, and candles, which are now double their usual rates.
Koraput on alert
Jeypore: The district administration has alerted all block and municipality officials of the district to remain alert. The emergency department has issued a circular to BDOs and tehsildars to take preventive measures. Besides, the Agriculture department has been asked to create awareness among farmers to save their standing crops.