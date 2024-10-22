Fishermen return from sea, districts on alert ahead of impending Cyclone Dana

KENDRAPARA/JAGATSINGHPUR: A large numbers of fishermen of Kendrapara district and its nearby areas have already anchored their vessels at fishing harbours and jetties over a possible cyclone.

“On Sunday, we advised all fishermen to return to the coast. Several boats have already returned from sea. Only those vessels that ventured into the sea a few days ago are yet to return. We are warning fishermen against venturing into the sea,” said additional deputy director of fisheries Tushar Mohapatra. He said the Fisheries department will take action against fishermen who venture into the sea by ignoring adverse weather warnings. However, the possible cyclone and the ban on venturing into the sea has not gone down well with the fishermen.

“Incessant rains and strong winds due to several low pressure from July to September forced a large number of marine fishermen to halt fishing activities in the sea for around four weeks. Now the cyclone is compelling us not to venture into the sea,” said Narayan Haldar, president of Odisha Masyajibi Forum.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to expedite evacuation of people residing in coastal pockets soon. ‘Zero loss of life’ is the mission of the administration. “All cyclone shelters are now ready with all facilities and amenities. Stress was laid on ways to ensure immediate restoration of the emergency services like energy, drinking water and mobile network,” said Kendrapara ADM Nilu Mohapatra, adding order has been issued to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to all hospitals. The departments concerned have been directed to keep a close vigil on black marketing of basic amenities.

In Jagatsinghpur, the possible cyclone is expected to cause heavy rainfall and stormy winds. Following the alert regarding the cyclonic storm over the next two days, the district administration has initiated public announcements via loudspeakers in different areas of Paradip municipality. Additionally, the administration has advised complete suspension of fishing activities from Monday till October 26.