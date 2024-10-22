Girl held for acid attack on father, brother in Odisha's Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: Baliguda police claimed to have solved the mystery over acid attack on a man and his minor son in Kundeli village of Kandhamal district.

Late on Saturday night, Mohan Pander and his son Anuj sustained critical burn injuries after some unidentified miscreant threw acid on them while they were asleep. During probe, police gathered that the miscreants were not outsiders but Mohan’s daughter and her lover. Police arrested Puspanjali Pandar (21) and her lover Bijaya Majhi (23) for throwing acid on the father-son duo on Sunday night.

Police said Puspanjali committed the act as Mohan did not approve of her relationship with Bijaya. This apart, Bijaya blamed Mohan for his mother’s death recently.

Bijaya, as part of the plan, brought acid from Kolkata and gave it to Puspanjali who threw it on her father and brother. Baliguda SDPO, Kamal Kumar Panda said, Bijay and Puspanjali have been taken into custody both confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police also seized some acid which remained after the attack from Puspanjali. Meanwhile, Mohan and Anuj are are battling for their lives at the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani.