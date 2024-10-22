Odisha activist’s PIL paves way for landmark SC ruling on child marriage

BHUBANESWAR : In India’s fight against child marriage, the Supreme Court has for the first time laid down an action plan that gives more teeth to states to end the social evil by 2030.

Last week, the apex court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, in its 141-page report, laid down several guidelines which included appointment of exclusive child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs), forming a state child marriage prohibition unit, special fast track courts to deal with child marriage cases, a tracking mechanism for at-risk children, among other things.

The petition was filed by Odisha’s Alaka Sahu along with another activist Nirmal Gorana, seven years back. A native of Ganjam, Sahu is the director of an NGO ‘SEVA’, and has been working in the area of child rights for the last 35 years. She decided to file the petition alleging a rise in child marriages in the country and non-implementation of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act in letter and spirit.

“Since the new guidelines extend to state governments and village authorities, the impact will be significantly stronger for ending child marriages,” she said at a media conference here on Monday. Sahu, who is in her mid-50s, decided to file the petition after realising that despite implementation of the Act and setting up of the district child protection units, child marriages continued unabated in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

“Even today, there are many roadblocks in implementation of the Act including lack of awareness. Besides, child development project officers (CDPOs) usually do not file cases suo motu in such illegal marriages. But the new guidelines that are binding on every state government will iron them out,” said the activist who along with CDPOs and police personnel has stopped close to 150 child marriages in Odisha.

The National Family Health Survey points out that minor marriages are more prevalent among boys than girls in the state. The state saw decline in the prevalence of girl child marriage from 21.3 per cent in NFHS-4 to 20.5 per cent in NFHS-5, a reduction of 0.8 per cent. But the percentage of boys marrying before attaining the legal age of 21 has increased to 13.3 per cent from 11 per cent in NFHS-4. Again, this percentage is higher at 14.8 in rural Odisha compared to 7.8 pc in urban parts of the state.