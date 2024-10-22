Odisha CM’s compassionate side comes to the fore at grievance hearing

BHUBANESWAR: In the fifth phase of his public grievance hearing process, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday gave priority to differently-abled persons. Around 50 differently-abled people waiting for the CM got the first opportunity to be heard.

The chief minister went to each of the elderly persons, collected grievance petitions from them and instructed officials concerned for immediate action. The specially-abled persons who had come with high hopes were touched by the chief minister’s humane approach. Majhi gave a patient hearing to each of them and assured that their problems will be resolved.

One among them was Ketaki Nanda, an elderly woman from Nayagarh district who was thrown out of her house by her son. Moved by her plight, the chief minister directed the district superintendent of police to ensure that she gets justice without delay.

Similarly, Banita and Amita Pradhan, two sisters from Badamba area in Cuttack district explained the chief minister about the financial struggle they faced in performing the last rites of their father who passed away recently. As they shared about their miserable financial condition, Majhi instructed the district collector to provide immediate assistance.