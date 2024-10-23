Cyclone Dana forms over BOB; Odisha government expedites evacuation process

BHUBANESHWAR: As the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Dana' on Wednesday morning and is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra within the next 48 hours, the state government accelerated its efforts to evacuate the residents from vulnerable pockets in the coastal regions.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations as the state, especially the coastal region, is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tropical weather system will develop into a severe cyclonic storm over north-west Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning. It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, between Thursday night and Friday morning as a severe cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 km/ph to 110 km/ph and gusting up to 120 km/ph.

The national weather forecaster said the storm surge is expected to be 1 m to 2 m above the astronomical tide and it is likely to inundate low lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts during the cyclone's landfall.

According to the IMD, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts may face the maximum brunt of the post-monsoon season's maiden cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. Warning for all ports in Odisha was upgraded and distant warning signal number 2 hoisted on the day.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and other rescue agencies are on high alert and deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the storm.