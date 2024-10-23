Evacuation from low-lying areas in Balasore, Mayurbhanj on focus

BALASORE/BARIPADA: As the state braces for cyclone Dana, the Balasore administration has put in place contingency measures for safe evacuation of people from low-lying areas of Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, Remuna and Jaleswar blocks in the district.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said necessary measures have been taken to face the impeding cyclone. The government machinery has been readied in vulnerable areas for evacuation of people.

At least 144 cyclone shelters and 728 temporary shelters have been readied for people who will be evacuated from the low-lying areas. The district administration has decided to start the evacuation drive from Thursday, he said.

District emergency officer Sai Krushna Jena said three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) are ready to deal with the emergencies arising out of the situation. All the officials concerned have also been put on alert and asked to keep a close watch on vulnerable areas.

Similarly in Mayurbhanj, the district administration has geared up machinery to tackle the cyclone threat. On Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the administration’s cyclone preparedness in presence of Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kant Say, SP Varun Guntupalli and other officials.

Collector Say said the district is fully prepared to tackle the situation. Officials have been directed to remain alert and start evacuation of people from low-lying areas if the need arises.

More than 280 cyclone shelters are ready to accommodate the evacuated people. One NDRF and six ODRF teams have already been sent to some vulnerable areas. Besides, health, fire services and power supply officials are on their toes to deal with the cyclone threat, he added.

On the day, the NDRF team conducted a mock drill on disaster preparedness involving Red Cross and NSS volunteers besides NCC cadets at Baripada.