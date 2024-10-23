Modi to visit Odisha on Nov 15, launch Haath Kharcha scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on November 15 and launch a series of programmes on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

As per his tentative schedule, the prime minister will land at the Jharsuguda Airport at 11 am and leave for Rourkela by helicopter. He will lay foundation stones for several projects for tribal welfare and launch Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana.

Sources said Modi will lay the foundation stone for the proposed Birsa Munda memorial building in Sundargarh district.

An iconic figure, the freedom fighter is worshipped as God by the tribal community. The foundation stone-laying ceremony is a well thought out plan just before the Assembly election in the neighbouring state Jharkhand, the birthplace of Birsa Munda.

Modi is also slated to launch the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana, a flagship programme named after freedom fighter Madho Singh. Under the scheme, the state government will provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tribal students of Class IX and X enrolled in government and aided schools across the state. The main aim of the scheme is to curtail the high dropout rate among tribal students. The state government has made budgetary provision of Rs 156 crore under the scheme. The financial assistance will be transferred directly to the applicants’ bank account annually.

The prime minister will lay foundation stones of hostels for 450 primary schools, Odia Asmita Centre in Bhubaneswar and Janajati Swabhiman Bhawan. This apart, he will distribute land titles under the Forest Rights Act to some people belonging to eight tribal communities.

The PM may dedicate three Centre of Excellence at as many government medical college and hospitals in Cuttack, Burla and Baripada, sources said.

Modi had last visited Odisha in September 17, on the occasion of his birthday, to launch the Subhadra Yojana under which eligible women are given cash assistance of Rs 50,000 for over a period of five years.