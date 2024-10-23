Odisha Forest department on alert; Bhitarkanika, STR closed for tourists

BHUBANESWAR: With Cyclone Dana projected to rip through the critical eco-sensitive and wildlife zones of the state, the Forest department on Tuesday kept officials of the protected areas and wildlife reserves, especially the Bhitarkanika National Park and Similipal Tiger Reserve on high alert.

The department also announced closure of all wildlife reserves within the projected cyclone track and its surrounding districts for tourists for the next three days from October 23 to 25. The decision on entry of visitors to the places will be decided after assessment of the post-cyclone situation. The entry and exit to all sanctuaries and protected areas will be secured to prevent any intentional or inadvertent entry of people, officials said.

The department has asked all wildlife and territorial divisions to take adequate precautionary measures to meet any eventuality and minimise damage and loss to the forest and animals. The divisions, especially those located in districts likely to be affected by the storm, have been asked to identify forest fringe villages where wild animals could stray post the cyclone and mobilise Van Suraksha Samitis and eco-development committees to check conflict.

“As there is a possibility of crocodiles moving close to human settlements during cyclone, we have kept two teams - one in Bhitarkanika and another in Rajnagar - to respond to distress calls from locals and rescue the reptiles,” Mangrove Wildlife Division, Rajnagar, DFO Sudarshan Gopinath Jadhav said.