BHUBANESWAR: The state government has prepared to evacuate more than 10 lakh people from over 3,000 vulnerable villages and low-lying areas of 14 districts which are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deployed all senior ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts.

The two deputy chief ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida will be in charge of Kendrapara and Puri districts respectively while Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain will oversee Jagatsinghpur district. Panchayatiraj and Higher Education ministers Rabi Nayak and Suraj Surjyabanshi have been put in charge of Balasore and Bhadrak respectively.

Urban Development minister KC Mahapatra will be in Mayurbhanj, Transport minister BB Jena Ganjam, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Cuttack and Civil Supplies minister KC Patra will be in charge of Keonjhar.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the government has finalised the evacuation and deployment plans to tackle the storm with a mission to ensure zero casualty and minimum damage to property and infrastructure.

The minister said that out of the 14 districts, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara are likely to face the severity of the cyclone. Senior IAS officers have also been deployed to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Trilochan Majhi, Balwant Singh, Vineet Bhardwaj, Yamini Sarangi and Samarth Verma have been given the charge of overall supervision of rescue and relief operations in Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts respectively.

Collectors of Angul, Puri, Nayagarh,Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts have been asked to identify vulnerable villages from where evacuation will start on Wednesday. The evacuation of from the villages will be completed by the evening.