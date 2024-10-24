80 lakh tonne paddy to be procured this season, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department for procurement of 80 lakh tonne paddy in the current kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25.

Approval of Food and Paddy Procurement policy was among the six proposals including the implementation of Samrudha Krusak Yojana that got the cabinet nod.

“A tentative target of 54 lakh tonne in terms of rice has been fixed for KMS 2024-25. In terms of paddy, this comes to around 80 lakh tonne. For kharif, the tentative target for procurement of paddy will be 66 lakh tonne and for rabi 14 lakh tonne. There is no bar for procurement of any higher quantum if more paddy comes to mandis from registered farmers,” said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja after the meeting.

He said a cabinet sub-committee or a group of ministers (GoM) will review the implementation of the policy and modify the overall target if, the need arises. Kharif paddy will be procured from November 1, 2024 to March, 2025 while rabi paddy purchase will take place from May 1 to June 30, 2025. District administrations will schedule their procurement dates within these broad timelines, he said.

Paddy will be procured only from farmers who have registered their names in the online portal of the department and subject to Aadhaar-based biometric identification. Validation of land details provided by the farmers will be done after field verification of paddy growing areas through satellite imagery.

Registered farmers will be intimated in advance by way of SMSes regarding date of sale of paddy and quantity to be sold. Small and marginal farmers will be given priority for sale of paddy. The farmers are free to sell their entire produce or keep a portion for personal consumption. This has been done to facilitate entry of more small and marginal farmers into the procurement fold, Ahuja said.

The cabinet approval of Samrudha Krushak Yojana will now enable the FS&CW department to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal including an additional input assistance of Rs 800 as promised by the BJP during the elections.