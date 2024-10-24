Cyclone Dana's landfall keeps Odisha govt on alert, 3.5 lakh evacuated; PM Modi reviews preparedness

BHUBANESWAR: Landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Dana has started in Odisha and is likely to continue till Friday morning, an IMD official confirmed late on Thursday night.

Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph)

Cyclone Dana landfall process started past midnight as the storm lay about 50 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 40 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 160 km southwest of Sagar Island (West Bengal), the IMD said in a post on X.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during the next 3 to 4 hours as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph", it added.