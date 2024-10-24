Odisha: After kidney and liver, SCBMCH to start heart transplantation soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to start heart transplantation in SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Cuttack soon.

The directorate of medical education and training (DMET) on Wednesday inked a pact with MGM Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Chennai for facilitating heart transplantation in the premier medical college. As part of the agreement, the Chennai-based hospital will conduct the first 10 heart transplants free of cost.

MGM will also train the surgeons at SCB MCH, suggest actions for functionalisation of the transplantation unit, patient screening and post-operative follow-ups. Subsequently, further transplantations will be conducted by the surgeons of SCB. MGM has already provided hands-on training to two teams from various medical colleges of the state.

Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department is being readied for heart transplantation which will begin in next couple of months. “Heart patients, especially those from the economically-weaker section of the society, will benefit from the collaboration with MGM Healthcare,” he said.

Head of CTVS department Dr Manoj Pattnaik said SCB is fully equipped and has all the facilities for a heart transplantation unit. “It will be operated from where open heart surgery and coronary artery bypass graft surgery are being conducted,” he said.

SCB MCH has already opened a heart failure clinic in the Cardiology department where patients can register their names for heart transplantation after consultation with the doctors.

Among others, Health secretary Aswathy S and head of Cardiology department of SCB MCH Dr Sura Kishore Mishra were present.