Odisha: Balasore, Mayurbhanj brace for cyclone Dana

BALASORE/BARIPADA: Working on war-footing, administration of both Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts carried out plans to evacuate people as cyclone approached the state coast on Wednesday.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said at least 144 cyclone shelters and 728 temporary shelters have been readied for evacuation of people from low-lying areas.

“As many as three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams are in readiness in case of emergencies. All the officials concerned have been put on alert and asked to keep a close watch on vulnerable areas,” he added.

Residents of low-lying areas in Basta, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Bhograi blocks were evacuated. Around 15 families residing in Subarna island were also shifted to the cyclone shelters in the morning. Pregnant women too were shifted to various hospitals in the district as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, responding to the Fisheries department’s advice, fishermen of coastal areas on the day returned with their boats.

Sources in the Water Resources department said water level in major river systems like Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga is currently below the danger level. However, they are on high alert.

In Mayurbhanj district, supervising officer Vineet Bhardwaj held a meeting with district collector Hemakanta Say, SP and other officials to review the preparatory measures taken for the impending cyclone.