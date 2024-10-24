Orissa HC takes stock of Cuttack’s preparedness in wake of cyclone Dana

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s special bench to deal with civic issues in Cuttack has taken stock of the readiness of authorities for the possible impact of cyclone in the city.

During the assessment exercise which was taken up on special notice on Tuesday, commissioner Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Anam Charan Patra stated before the court that keeping in view the forecast of heavy rain during the cyclone and possibility of inundation in low-lying areas due to waterlogging, 283 de-watering pumps are being placed in different areas of the city.

While test runs in different locations have been completed, pump operators along with fuel are ready to operate the pumps for timely draining out the water. Extra water pumps, extra staff and vehicles have also been kept in readiness. To ensure there is no disruption in supply of drinking water, arrangements have been made with Water Corporation of Odisha authorities to keep tankers also ready to supply water from door-to-door in different wards, Patra assured the court.

Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde stated the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited authorities have been instructed to restore power supply at the earliest in case of disruption in any area due to the cyclone.

Responding to complaints received from the people regarding exploitation by the traders of grocery items, food stuff and vegetables who are charging high prices, raids have been conducted in Chhatra Bazaar and Malgodown areas on Monday. The wholesalers of potatoes who have received the stock from West Bengal have assured that there would be no artificial scarcity. There is sufficient stock of potatoes and onions and the supply is stable, Shinde claimed.

DCP (Cuttack) Jagmohan Meena assured the court that temporary structures (light gates and bamboo gates) erected for Durga Puja at 18 locations on the roads at different places in the city have not been dismantled by the respective puja committees. The IICs of the police stations concerned have been directed to ensure that they are removed by Wednesday night.

Taking on record the submissions, the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh directed CMC to remove all hoardings and also cut and remove weakened branches of trees that may pose danger to public as well as create problems for electricity supply.