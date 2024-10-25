Cyclone Dana: Landfall continues, heavy rains batter Odisha, Bengal; Bhubaneswar airport resumes services

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Dana,' which began shortly after midnight, is ongoing, with the rear sector of the system now moving inland, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday morning.

According to the IMD, the landfall process will continue for another hour. The severe tropical system struck the northern Odisha coast near Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 110 km/h and gusts reaching up to 120 km/h.

The cyclone triggered heavy rains and strong winds across the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

While no major damage has been reported so far, uprooted trees were observed in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) are working to clear affected roads by cutting down uprooted trees.

"Uprooting of trees was reported in places such as Rajnagar, Pattamundai, Dhamara and Basudevpur. Fire personnel are cutting the damaged trees and branches to clear the roads at the earliest," said Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi.

The state government has already evacuated 5.84 lakh people to cyclone shelters, as Dana is predicted to affect three districts with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.