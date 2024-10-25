Heavy rains batter Odisha, Bengal after cyclone Dana makes landfall; CM Majhi reports no casualties

BHUBANESWAR/KOLKATA: The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana, which began shortly after midnight, was complete on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm battered Odisha's coastal districts and southern West Bengal with heavy rains and gusty winds over the last 24 hours, while parts of Jharkhand experienced light to moderate rainfall since Thursday night.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD announced that Dana's landfall process had been completed and added that the system took at least eight and a half hours to enter the landmass.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its "zero casualty mission," as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm.

Majhi, who reviewed the cyclone situation here in the morning, announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone. "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone," he said.

Flight and train services resumed in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on Friday morning, despite the cyclone continuing to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

Services at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar restarted around 8 am as weather conditions improved. Airport operations had been suspended since 5 pm on October 24 due to the cyclone.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) stated that trains began running as scheduled, except for those previously cancelled in its jurisdiction. Around 203 trains had been cancelled as a precaution for Cyclone Dana.

Trains from Visakhapatnam, Howrah, and Kharagpur to Bhubaneswar have now started operating, according to an ECoR official. A train on the Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam route is expected to arrive at Bhadrak Station at 2 pm. Railway authorities noted that trains scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence their journeys after noon on Friday, except for those that were specifically cancelled.

Similarly, flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata resumed at 8 am after Dana made landfall. Authorities had suspended flight operations since Thursday evening as a precaution.

Train services on the southern section of the Sealdah Division under Eastern Railway also resumed at 10 am after prior cancellations due to the cyclone. Services will be restored gradually during the day, officials said.