Odisha: Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

BERHAMPUR: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Sesar-Adangi forest within Baliguda police limits of Kandhamal district on Friday.

Sources said two teams of SOG, engaged in a combing operation in the forest since October 23, came under fire on the day.

As the teams retaliated, a Maoist believed to be a senior cadre of CPI (Maoist) of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh Division was killed in the gunfight.

While the identity of the Maoist is yet to be ascertained, the uniform he was wearing at the time of the encounter suggests he could be a senior member of the banned outfit.

Further search of the area is in progress and more details awaited, said a police officer. Sources said since the last few days, members of KKBN, are reportedly camping in the forest near Sesar, Dasungia, Aternji, Madanga and Adangi villages.

“A small group of Maoists opened fire on the SOG teams. As the SOG personnel retaliated,an unidentified Maoist was killed”, DIG(SR) Sarthak Sarangi told mediapersons in Phulabni.

He said BSF and CRPF personnel are conducting operations in the area.

Around a week back, Odisha DGP YB Khurania had visited Kandhamal and Boudh districts to review the Maoist situation. While the DGP emphasised the need for enhanced anti-Maoist operations in Kandhamal, Boudh, and Kalahandi districts, he exhorted the rebels to return to the mainstream of society. Khurania congratulated Kandhmal police, the intelligence directorate and the operations headquarters for the achievement on the day.