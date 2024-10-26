Paradip unscathed but power outage remains a concern amidst Cyclone Dana

PARADIP: Residents of Jagatsinghpur heaved a sigh of relief as cyclone Dana spared the district of its fury.
However, several people are still lodged in cyclone shelters for their safety. With power outages affecting several cyclone shelters and villages, various organisations on Friday sought installation of free mobile phone charging stations in the affected areas.
Sources reported the administration has restricted evacuees from returning to their homes due to the potential risks posed by damaged thatched and asbestos houses. As of Friday afternoon, 41,167 people have taken refuge in 192 cyclone and temporary shelters across the district. At least 40 quintal flattened rice (chuda), one quintal jaggery (gud), and 5,000 litre drinking water have been given to the affected people at the shelters. Sources said power supply remains disrupted in several shelters and villages for the last two days.
As per TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), 36 of the 107 feeders in the district were damaged by the cyclone affecting 1.80 lakh consumers. While power supply has been restored in some villages, approximately 15,000 consumers remain without power as of Friday evening. Restoration teams have been deployed to expedite restoration of power.
Thousands of people, including workers from other states, accommodated in temporary shelters are struggling to keep in touch with their families as they are unable to charge their mobile phones amid power outages. Although mobile networks remain functional, lack of power has hindered evacuees and workers from contacting officials or family members for assistance.
Ajit Sinha, a contractual worker of IOCL from Uttar Pradesh, has been staying in a temporary shelter in the Kujang area for the last two days. He said, “Due to power outage, I am unable to charge my mobile phone and contact my family.”
Managing trustee of Vaneedhara Charitable Trust Gatikrushna Satapathy said the trust had arranged a generator in cyclone shelters in Paradip and Kujang areas. He urged the administration and special relief commissioner to set up free charging stations in rural cyclone-affected areas.
TPCODL manager Pravat Parida informed, “During the cyclone, nearly 90,000 consumers were affected by feeder breakdowns in Paradip, Kujang, Erasama, and Tirtol areas. We have restored several feeders, but approximately 15,000 consumers are still awaiting power supply. Efforts are underway to restore power by this evening.”
In Paradip, trees were uprooted in Nehrubangla area on Thursday night. Despite the challenges posed by the storm, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) resumed cargo operations on the day with MV Pacific Merit, entering the port for loading of cargo. PPA sources said restrictions on vessel movement and cargo operations have been lifted.