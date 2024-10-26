Paradip unscathed but power outage remains a concern amidst Cyclone Dana

PARADIP: Residents of Jagatsinghpur heaved a sigh of relief as cyclone Dana spared the district of its fury.

However, several people are still lodged in cyclone shelters for their safety. With power outages affecting several cyclone shelters and villages, various organisations on Friday sought installation of free mobile phone charging stations in the affected areas.

Sources reported the administration has restricted evacuees from returning to their homes due to the potential risks posed by damaged thatched and asbestos houses. As of Friday afternoon, 41,167 people have taken refuge in 192 cyclone and temporary shelters across the district. At least 40 quintal flattened rice (chuda), one quintal jaggery (gud), and 5,000 litre drinking water have been given to the affected people at the shelters. Sources said power supply remains disrupted in several shelters and villages for the last two days.

As per TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), 36 of the 107 feeders in the district were damaged by the cyclone affecting 1.80 lakh consumers. While power supply has been restored in some villages, approximately 15,000 consumers remain without power as of Friday evening. Restoration teams have been deployed to expedite restoration of power.

Thousands of people, including workers from other states, accommodated in temporary shelters are struggling to keep in touch with their families as they are unable to charge their mobile phones amid power outages. Although mobile networks remain functional, lack of power has hindered evacuees and workers from contacting officials or family members for assistance.