Train services resume after Cyclone Dana weakens

BHUBANESWAR: Train services resumed after the cyclone moved towards northwest following its landfall between Kendrapara and Bhadrak district on Friday.

All down trains coming from south (Visakhapatnam side) towards Bhubaneswar and Howrah started by noon while up trains from Kharagpur side towards Visakhapatnam passed Bhadrak post 2 pm. Similarly, train services scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar and Puri have resumed except earlier notified cancelled trains.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train from Puri to Shalimar (Howrah) and back for the stranded passengers. In view of the cyclone, some trains were cancelled on the route.