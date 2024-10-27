BJD poll expenditure of Rs 415 crore includes Pandian’s 155 air trips

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spent approximately Rs 415.21 crore on poll management and campaigning for its candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, as revealed in the party’s expenditure statement.

According to the 60-page poll spending report submitted by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD to the Election Commission (EC), the party incurred a gross expenditure of around Rs 277 crore for propaganda and Rs 138.21 crore for campaigning. Following the elections, it reported a balance of Rs 625 crore in its bank accounts. The party allocated a substantial Rs 25.46 crore for the travel expenses of its star campaigners, which included former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, retired bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, Pranab Prakash Das, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, and Pranab Balabantaray.

During the one-month-long election campaign, the star campaigners made a total of 232 chopper trips. The party noted that Pandian used aircraft and helicopters approximately 155 times, followed by 55 joint trips with Naveen. Pranab made six trips, Atanu made three, and Balabantaray made one, while Naveen made only 11 trips alone.

The party disbursed a total of Rs 53.83 crore to its 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha candidates, either in cash, demand drafts, or via RTGS/fund transfers. Bhadrak Lok Sabha candidate Manjulata Mandal received the highest amount at Rs 66.23 lakh, followed by Koraput nominee Kausalya Hikaka at Rs 58.87 lakh, while Dilip Tirkey received the lowest amount at Rs 49.2 lakh. All other Lok Sabha candidates received Rs 50 lakh each. Among MLA candidates, Naveen received the lowest at Rs 12.22 lakh for Hinjili and Rs 21.7 lakh for Kantabanji. Other candidates received amounts averaging Rs 30 lakh.