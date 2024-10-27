CP urges RWAs to install IP-enabled CCTV cameras

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of a spate of thefts in the city, the Commissionerate Police has urged the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of housing apartments in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to install IP-enabled CCTV cameras on their premises to improve security cover.

“All the RWAs should install IP-enabled cameras at entry and exit points and link the feed to the control room of Commissionerate Police. This two-way communication will enhance our response capabilities,” said Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

Singh asked apartment owners and RWAs to contact police on 7606066766 to get more details about the IP-enabled cameras.

He also shared a WhatsApp number 7077798111 and urged residents to share information or suggestions.

This year, a total of 65 theft cases have been reported in different apartments in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in which police have managed to arrest 29 individuals.

“We are forming a dedicated team to investigate and resolve the reported incidents,” the CP said.