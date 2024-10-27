Man allegedly kills wife over denial of money for alcohol in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man from Odisha's Kandhamal district allegedly murdered his wife after she refused to give him ₹500 to purchase alcohol on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Nuamunda village, Tumudibandha, where 36-year-old Madhumita Dalabehera was allegedly killed by her husband, Chandrakant Dalabehera.

According to sources, Chandrakant demanded ₹500 from Madhumita to buy alcohol. When she refused, he reportedly locked her inside their house and slit her throat with a knife.

The tragic discovery was made by the couple's younger son, who found his mother dead and his father sitting in another room when he returned home. He immediately raised an alarm and notified the police.

On Sunday, the Tumudibandha police, along with a scientific team, arrived at the scene and sent the body for an autopsy. Police also seized the knife used in the crime, said Tumudibandha Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Ashutosh Jena.

Chandrakant was subsequently arrested and, following procedural formalities, will be presented before a court, police said.