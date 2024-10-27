Man gets 2-year jail term for assaulting wife over dowry

SAMBALPUR: The SDJM court in Kuchinda on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man to two years of imprisonment for assaulting his wife over dowry.

The convict is Paresh Naik of Ghanghosa village within Jamankira police limits of the district. According to reports, Paresh started physically and mentally assaulting his wife six months after their marriage over demands for dowry. He even threatened of killing her and further drove her away from his house.

Subsequently, a meeting of the caste community was held to settle their marital dispute but Paresh attended it in an inebriated state and left soon after. Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at Jamankira police station on February 19 this year. Police began investigation and booked Paresh under section 498-A, 323, 406, 506 of IPC besides section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, and filed chargesheet.

During the trial, the court found that Paresh had no criminal antecedents due to which he was awarded a reduced sentence. He was sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year and fine of `100 was also slapped on him under section 498-A of the IPC. Non-payment of fine would lead to imprisonment of another one month. Furthermore, Paresh was sentenced to another one year of imprisonment for the offence under section 406 of the IPC. The period of detention undergone by the convict as under-trial prisoner (UTP) be set off against the sentence of imprisonment as per provision of CrPC, the court said.