Odisha set to get its first tiger from Maharashtra on Sunday night

BHUBANESHWAR: After years of wait, Odisha is set to get its first tiger from Maharashtra under a big cat relocation project intended at improving the genetic diversity of the striped predators in the Similipal landscape.

Sources in the Forest department said a female tiger from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), captured in a joint operation carried out by the forest officials of Maharashtra and Odisha, is being transported in a special vehicle via road and is expected to be shifted to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) by Sunday night.

The translocation is significant as it would be the first such big cat relocation project since the suspension of the tiger relocation programme between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh in 2019.

Ahead of the translocation of the female tiger, STR authorities have set up a soft-release enclosure in the core area of Similipal South Division where the big cats will be kept under observation before being let out to the tiger reserve.

The big cat during its stay in the enclosure will also be radio-collared to monitor its movement.

A six-member team comprising forest frontline staff of Similipal and a GIS expert have undergone training at the Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra to assist STR authorities in tracking the radio-collar and other monitoring activities.