PM Modi to lay stone for Yoga research centre in Odisha on Tuesday

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) will be a reality soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the institute and a 100-bed Ayurvedic hospital at Jatni via video-conferencing on October 29.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the institute and inaugurate the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory of the eastern zone at Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh.

The Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, had announced plans to set up the institute for chronic diseases and a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital with a state-of-the-art yoga hall and a laboratory in the city in 2014.

This was supposed to be the third such facility in the country after Karnataka and Haryana. The facility with 50 general ward beds and 25 each special and deluxe beds for indoor patients besides daily outdoor clinics was to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.