PM Modi to lay stone for Yoga research centre in Odisha on Tuesday

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) will be a reality soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the institute and a 100-bed Ayurvedic hospital at Jatni via video-conferencing on October 29.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the institute and inaugurate the Central Drugs Testing Laboratory of the eastern zone at Gothapatna and a critical healthcare unit in Bargarh.
The Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, had announced plans to set up the institute for chronic diseases and a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital with a state-of-the-art yoga hall and a laboratory in the city in 2014.
This was supposed to be the third such facility in the country after Karnataka and Haryana. The facility with 50 general ward beds and 25 each special and deluxe beds for indoor patients besides daily outdoor clinics was to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.
It, however, failed to take off as CCRYN could not take possession of the 20 acre land due to lack of support from the local administration. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi had requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to issue appropriate directions to the Khurda district administration to make the land available for construction of CRIYN.
Mahaling said the prime minister will also roll out the extended version of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for health coverage of all citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of their income status.
Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any of the AB-PMJAY empanelled hospitals. The senior citizens who are already availing benefits under other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme will have to either choose their existing scheme or opt for AB- PMJAY.
The state government is preparing the modalities for integrating Ayushman Bharat and the state’s own health assurance scheme Gopabandhu Jay Aarogya Yojana. “We will implement the scheme by the end of this financial year,” Mahaling added.