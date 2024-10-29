108 ambulance workers threaten statewide agitation from November 1 if demands not met

PURI: Hundreds of 108 ambulance workers on Monday met collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and handed him over their charter of demands. The workers threatened to go on a statewide agitation from November 1 if their demands are not met.

Ambulance Karmachari Mahasangh chairman Sobhendra Samal said EMRI Green Health Centre was given the tender for running the state’s emergency services on October 21. After it took over, the company selectively engaged its own workers while eliminating the leaders, who had been fighting to improve the service conditions of the ambulance staff. The new company is charging Rs 590 from each worker for re-engagement, he alleged.

“We met the company’s officials on October 22 and appraised them of the situation. They assured us to address the issue within two days but unfortunately, nothing has yet been done in this regard,” Samal said. He said the state government must take into account the 108 ambulance workers’ selfless efforts during the pandemic, natural calamities and the Bahanaga train mishap.

The workers’ five-point charter of demands include re-engagement of previous ambulance workers at the district level, payment for 12 hours of duty and ban on arbitrary retrenchment. If no action is taken by the state government, the GPS of the vehicles will be disabled from October 30 and from November 1 all the ambulance workers will go on agitation, informed president of the Mahasangh Subodhnath Sharma.