CM conducts survey of Dana-hit areas again

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday made another aerial survey of areas affected by cyclonic storm Dana and the subsequent flash floods.

Accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and senior officials, Majhi reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the worst-hit areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. On Sunday, the CM had made an aerial survey of Paradip, Mahakalpada, Rajnagar and Rajkanika areas in Kendrapara and Chandabali in Bhadrak.

Majhi reviewed the situation at Balasore and made an assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone and flash floods. Official sources said the CM asked the district collector to submit damage assessment report by November 2 for early disbursement of compensation to the affected people. Majhi and Pujari announced that the affected people will be provided compensation at the earliest.

Official sources said the state government will also submit a memorandum to the Union government seeking central assistance. A central team will also soon visit the cyclone-affected areas.

After making the aerial survey, the CM had to return by car to Bhubaneswar because of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the Revenue minister said around 9 lakh lakh people were evacuated to 6,210 cyclone shelters as a safety measure. A majority of the people have left the shelters as the situation has improved. He said around 400 cyclone shelters are still operational where people are being provided cooked food.