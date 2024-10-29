Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates KIIT School of Public Policy

BHUBANESWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday emphasised the importance of public policy in shaping the future of the country.

Inaugurating the KIIT School of Public Policy, he said, “A well-drafted public policy is the foundation of a strong nation. The world is now looking to India for its peace-promoting policies, based on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.” He lauded KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for his efforts in empowering tribals.

The school will offer a one-year masters programme from the ensuing academic session in partnership with Indian Council of World Affairs and United Nations System Staff College.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo also commended Samanta’s contribution to the education sector. “Odisha is fortunate that Achyuta Samanta is working for the cause of education,” he said.

Among others, Speaker Surama Padhy, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, MP Aparajita Sarangi, former vice-president of Ecuador Otto Ramon Sonnenholzner Sper, additional secretary at the ICWA Nutan Kapoor Mahawar and filmmaker Chandraprkash Dwivedi also spoke.