Mix-up sends baby on two district tour

PHULBANI: Tension erupted at the district headquartershospital (DHH) after a shocking mix-up left a couple, blessed with a baby boy, in emotional distress.

Last week, Liza Mukhi, a resident of Panji Sahi in Phulbani town, gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital. Due to concerns over the newborn’s low birth weight, the baby was transferred to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for specialised care. Doctors at the SNCU found the newborn needed additional treatment and on Saturday, referred the baby to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. However, in a confusing turn of events, while the couple was preparing to leave for Berhampur, the hospital staff mistakenly handed them a baby girl wrapped securely in a cloth.

The couple, believing they were carrying their son, reached MKCG medical college and hospital only to be informed by doctors that the infant was, in fact, a healthy baby girl, not the baby boy they were expecting. The news shocked the couple, prompting them to return immediately to the district headquarters hospital.

Upon their return, they sought clarification on the bewildering mix-up. The staff at the district headquarters hospital stated the baby boy was still in the SNCU, safe and under observation. The hospital authorities acknowledged the mistake and arranged an ambulance to take the couple to MKCG medical college and hospital.

ADMO Dolamani Pradhan, said an internal investigation would be initiated to ascertain the cause of the critical mix-up. He said a thorough report will be sought from the SNCU in-charge to ensure appropriate steps to prevent similar incidents in future.